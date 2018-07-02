Winston Peters refuses to rule out Government funding of regional airports after Kāpiti gets new service

Winston Peters has refused to rule out Government funding of regional airports after Air Chathams said it would look into taking over the Kāpiti route yesterday.

The Acting Prime Minister alluded to the US approach where the Government funds regional airports at a post-Cabinet address yesterday.

"I can't speak for the Government other than to say that the US has a different economic philosophy than us, they see regional airport services as a Federal Government responsibility," Mr Peters said.

In March, Air New Zealand announced it was pulling out of the Kāpiti Coast route.

The national carrier faced tough criticism from Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who said the company was abandoning the regions.

Air New Zealand gave only three weeks notice that it would be pulling out of the region. Not long after Air Chathams said it would look into taking over the route.

"Air New Zealand chose to let our community down," Ōtaki MP Nathan Guy (National Party) said.

Mr Guy said Air Chathams would be able to take it over with the help of the Kāpiti Coast District Council and the privately-owned airport.

"Air New Zealand … are very mindful of the fact they want to return a profit. But certainly, the feeling is that they've become Air Auckland, and the way they treated this community was woeful," he said.