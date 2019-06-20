Winston Peters reaffirms support for flight MH17 trial which killed two New Zealanders

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has reaffirmed his support for the judicial process over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, with the trial getting underway in the Netherlands on Monday.

MH17 was shot down with a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing 298 victims, including two people from New Zealand.

The trials is the result of a five-year international criminal investigation into the downing of the Boeing 777 - a Joint Investigation Team comprising Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Malaysia.

“We have been unwavering in our support for the Joint Investigation Team and New Zealand continues to have full confidence in its ongoing work and integrity” Mr Peters said.

“With the trial set to begin shortly, New Zealand also seriously reaffirms our Government’s confidence in the integrity of the Dutch criminal system."

Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS

“We are pleased that the Dutch have taken steps to ensure that the process is just, credible and transparent, including actions such as live-streaming the trial."

“The Government continues to call on all parties to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, as agreed in UN Security Council Resolution 2166."

“We must now await the outcome of this judicial process,” Mr Peters said.

The trial will be conducted under Dutch law and take place at the Schiphol Justice Complex in the Netherlands.

The criminal case will be heard by a three-judge bench with judges making a final determination of the case file and proceedings. Four individuals are being charged for playing a role in the downing of Flight MH17.