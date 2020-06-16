Winston Peters quietly deletes 'woke brigade' campaign ad after accusations of copyright infringement

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has quietly deleted a tweet with a campaign image for the party, where it said "we won't pander to the woke brigade".

NZ First leader Winston Peters has quietly deleted a campaign tweet after being accused of copyright infringement. Source: 1 NEWS

The background image in the graphic was a photo from one of the recent Black Lives Matter protests in New Zealand, with text overlaid reading, "We won't pander to the woke brigade", and the NZ First logo.

However the group which took the photos, Third Culture Minds, says the party was never given permission to use them - especially in the way they did.

"We do not condone NZ First's ill-informed messages associated with our imagery," the organisation told 1 NEWS today.

"It is unfortunate that they have used our intellectual property with neither permission nor acknowledgement, in a divisive manner to spread hate.

"We're concerned about the implications these sorts of messages pose for the safety and wellbeing of the marginalised rangatahi we work with."

A since-deleted tweet by Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier today, Third Culture Minds responded to Mr Peters' tweets saying: "You have used our photos and content without permission, nor acknowledgement, for your own political gain."

"We do not support this copyright infringement and are kindly requesting that you take the image and any other images associated and owned by us down immediately please."

Just hours later, Mr Peters' tweet was quietly deleted without comment.

As well as the image, the tweet originally included a comment from Mr Peters criticising the weekends' Black Lives Matter rallies.

"New Zealand is a proud and tolerant nation. We won't pander to the imported outrage on display at the weekend," he wrote.

"It's simple. No matter your race, gender or creed - we put New Zealanders first!"