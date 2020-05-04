Winston Peters pushes for Australia to 'take this terrorist home'

Winston Peters says it is time for Australia "to take this terrorist home", after the sentencing of the Christchurch mosque attacker saw life without parole handed down for the first time in New Zealand.

Winston Peters Source: Getty

The terrorist will spend the rest of his life in jail without prospect of release after admitting 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terror charge after the March 15 terrorist attack.

"The judgement is the only one that matched the depravity of the terrorist’s crimes against the Islamic community, and it’s devastating effect on all people living in this country," Mr Peters said.

"New Zealand First also believes this terrorist should be returned to the country that raised him."

Mr Peters said he should carry out his sentence in Australia.

"The Islamic community and all of New Zealand has already suffered enough without having to pay astronomical prison costs to keep him safe in our prison system."

When asked today of prisoner transfer options to Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "today probably isn't the day for too much discussion around that".

"Today deserves to be the day for those families, to hear that sentence to be handed down and just to have a bit of time with that.

"The one thing I should say is that there isn't a legal basis for it. It would be a very complex undertaking."

Ms Ardern said she would be most interested in the views of the families. "They've rightly prioritised this process, the sentencing, and so that's not I've asked them yet, but their view will be a big driver for me whether that's something we really consider."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that normal practice was that criminals convicted of offences serve their sentences in that jurisdiction.

"That's my understanding of what the arrangements are," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra prior to the sentence being given," reported AAP.

"No request has been made to Australia for that to be any different."

Earlier this month, Opposition leader Judith Collins said "he committed his evil crime here".