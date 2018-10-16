 

Winston Peters plays a song about burning bridges to media after National Party fiasco

New Zealand

The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.
'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn't deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
07:08
It seems we have too many school children and not enough teachers.

Fair Go: English test holding teachers back, prompts petition
Air New Zealand's new A321 Airubuses will enter commercial service in mid-November.

Air NZ takes axe to single use plastics on domestic flights, McDonald's says bye-bye to straws

15:13
Mr Ross made a number of claims about the National Party leader in relation to donations.

MP Jami-Lee Ross to make police complaint against Simon Bridges, will resign from Parliament
01:20
“It's the strongest possible action the caucus could take,” says Simon Bridges.

Simon Bridges refutes baseless allegations as National MPs vote to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus

Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of Tauranga woman and her newborn baby

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Police are urgently appealing for any sightings of 34-year old Lauren Hamilton, of Tauranga.

Baby (File picture).
Baby (File picture). Source: istock.com

Ms Hamilton recently gave birth, and is believed to have her newborn with her.

In a statement, police say they "are extremely concerned for the welfare of Lauren and her baby".

"We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Lauren in the last few days, or anyone who has information about where she might be.

"If you can help, please call 111 immediately." 

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn't deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region

New Zealand
Middle East

The shifting of Australia's Israel embassy to Jerusalem would not help peace talks in the region, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he's considering following United States President Donald Trump's lead by relocating Australia's embassy from Tel Aviv.

His New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, told reporters today that while she was waiting for official confirmation of the proposed move and couldn't comment directly, any such move was not helpful for talks in the region.

"We support a two-state solution and our view has been that any shift in representation, in the way we saw with the United States, does not move us closer to that peaceful resolution," she said.

The vast majority of countries voted against Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, NZ included. Source: 1 NEWS
President Trump has threatened to cut aid to countries if they vote to condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern was earlier this year critical of the US move, describing it as a step backwards for peace.

It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Middle East

DOC to begin tahr control to reduce population numbers by 10,000 in South Island

New Zealand
Environment
Animals
Conservation

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is set to begin tahr control this week following the release of its operational plan outlining how it will work with the hunting sector to reduce tahr numbers in the central South Island.

The Himalayan tahr population on public conservation land alone totals more than 35,000, DOC monitoring has found.

The Tahr Control Operational Plan was developed following a recent meeting with representatives of the Tahr Liaison Group, and includes ideas from the hunting sector on the best way to decrease their numbers over time.

Officials say tahr numbers have to be limited to protect the landscape. Source: 1 NEWS

DOC's acting lead director for tahr control, David Agnew, said, "By the end of August next year, DOC aims to reduce the tahr population on public conservation land by 10,000".

Heavy browsing and trampling by mobs of tahr can damage, and potentially wipe out, the native plants they feed on, including tall tussocks and the Aoraki/Mt Cook buttercup.

"With the support of the hunting sector, DOC aims to remove 6000 animals from public conservation land between now and mid-November," Mr Agnew said.

DOC is expected to begin aerial control on Thursday.

The results of the initial operation will be reviewed alongside the Tahr Liaison Group in December.

The cull has been opposed by some, with thousands getting behind moves to challenge the decision in court. 

NZ Tahr Foundation spokesperson Willie Duley told Breakfast last month that he questioned the science behind DOC's plans, and said it was "nothing short of eradication."

A NZ Hunter spokesperson Willie Duley told Breakfast about the damage a proposed cull would inflict. Source: Breakfast
New Zealand
Environment
Animals
Conservation