Winston Peters: Overseas Investment Office 'didn't do its job' over Matt Lauer land sale

The Overseas Investment Office didn't do its job properly during the sale of Hunter Valley Station to multimillionaire American lessee Matt Lauer, Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

The NBC Today show anchorman snapped up the Hunter Valley Station, at a ratings value of $13 million.

Source: 1 NEWS

The former anchor of NBC's Today show purchased the lease to the station on the shores of Lake Hāwea for $13 million last year.

He survived a good character test by the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) after being dumped by NBC over sexual misconduct allegations.

Now the Walking Access Commission wants to negotiate use of an unsealed road for trampers and hunters but has reportedly been told by Mr Lauer's lawyer that it will need to pay him potentially millions of dollars in compensation.

Mr Peters told Morning Report the sale wasn't handled properly, as access should have been a condition before the lease was granted.

"Looking at it very closely, it seems that somebody slipped up here," he said.

"Let's examine who didn't handle the steps properly last time, mainly the former government and mainly the OIO. The Overseas Investment Office didn't do it's job properly.

"Otherwise why would he have his lawyer mounting a legal case in his defence at this point in time when it should have been a condition [before granting the lease]."

"I'd do my utmost to ensure that the taxpayer didn't pay any money at all" - Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters

"I'd do my utmost to ensure that the taxpayer didn't pay any money at all" - Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters
He said the lease had a proviso that there be an easement, but was unclear.

"I don't think the situation is quite as hopeless as some might suggest and I don't think we should be paying to compensate Mr Lauer," he said. "I'd do my utmost to ensure that the taxpayer didn't pay any money at all."

Mr Peters said the government was looking at the case closely, and there needed to be changes to the law.

Tobacco taxes

Meanwhile, Mr Peters told Morning Report assaults and murders of dairy owners and staff were happening because of rising tobacco prices.

"The answer can't be to just keep driving the tax up with respect to cigarettes smoking and tobacco and argue that you're going to be smoke-free by 2025, when everybody ... knows that the kind of mindless statement made by politicians without any intent to ensure that it happened."

The previous government set a goal of fewer than 5 percent of New Zealanders smoking by 2025.

But Mr Peters said less than 3 percent of tax revenue from tobacco was spent on minimising smoking, and the target would not be achieved.

