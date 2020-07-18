Winston Peters ordered to pay nearly $320k in costs for court battle

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has been ordered to pay nearly $320,000 in costs after he failed to pin a privacy breach on top civil servants and retiring National Party MPs.

Source: 1 NEWS

Peters took a number of government officials and politicians to court last November over the leaking to media of details about his superannuation over-payment before the 2017 election.

The action was taken against State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes, former Ministry of Social Development head Brendan Boyle and former National ministers Anne Tolley and Paula Bennett.

Following the two-week hearing, Justice Venning found that although Peters' privacy was breached, he had failed to establish that any of the named defendants were responsible for the leak.

A judgment obtained by RNZ shows Justice Venning has now ordered Peters pay the defendants nearly $320,000 in costs.