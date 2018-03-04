 

Winston Peters optimistic about talks between Trump and Kim: 'It represents an avenue for hope'

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters was hopeful of talks between US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un leading to a "different economic outcome" for the isolated regime.

The Deputy Prime Minister appeared on Q+A with Corin Dann this morning.

Speaking to Newshub's The Nation, Mr Peters dismissed questions about whether the US president was the right person to be involved in such crucial talks, saying he engaged only with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I'm not going to make political points about that... and pour cold water on what looks like a potential success," he said.

Mr Trump announced on Friday he had been invited to talk with Kim Jong-un and a meeting could take place in May. If it does, it would be the first time leaders of the countries had spoken directly to one another.

Even a few months ago this seemed like an impossibility.
Ending the nuclear weapons programme would be a key discussion point, Mr Peters said.

"One should not get too carried away or optimistic... but it [talks] represents an avenue for hope."

He said he would be happy to be involved in diplomatic efforts if asked, helping the regime to "find a way out" of economic mismanagement that has gripped it for decades.

