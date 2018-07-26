 

Winston Peters' off-hand Kiwi flag 'copied by Australia' jibe ignites world media - are they taking him too seriously?

New Zealand

Kiwis are pretty well conditioned to Winston Peters' unique political rhetoric, so an off-hand comment he made about Australia stealing the New Zealand flag this week barely raised a ripple.

But it seems the rest of the world aren't so used to the political veteran's often bombastic and provocative speech, because they can't stop talking about his trans-Tasman flag stealing accusation.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Sydney Morning Herald led the charge on Peters' claim that the New Zealand flag was "copied by Australia, and they should actually change their flag and honour the fact that we got there first with this design".

Somewhat more remarkable though is the coverage he's got from international media: in the UK from the Guardian, the Daily Mail and the Times of London.

It also gained traction in German and Indian media.

Then things went up another notch. The New York Times ran with it, and then Russia Today - headquartered in Moscow.

At this point old Winston turned up on CNN.

All this coverage over a small one-sentence comment in a debate on a completely unrelated issue, cannabis legalisation, leaves us asking the question:

Does the rest of the world take Winston Peters a lot more seriously than we do? 

The Acting PM was not thrilled with TVNZ 1’s Breakfast host Jack Tame’s line of questioning on cannabis and the NZ flag referendums. Source: Breakfast

The world can’t stop talking about our Acting PM and what he has to say. Source: Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Father of two with terminal cancer 'breaking the law' to make cannabis oil

Health

A Taranaki man diagnosed with terminal cancer says while Parliament wrestles with medicinal cannabis law reform he is being forced to live like a criminal.

The father of two, who RNZ has agreed to call John, said he has to buy marijuana in dodgy late-night deals in deserted car parks and has to navigate around his children and neighbours to manufacture his own cannabis oil.

The main ingredient of the oil. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

He said it helps fight his cancer, alleviates symptoms and allows him to rest.

When RNZ visited his neat suburban home, John was processing his latest batch of cannabis oil.

There were two late-model vehicles parked out front of the weatherboard bungalow. The lawn was neatly cut and a trampoline had pride of place in the back yard.

But on the rear deck the sweet smell of marijuana bud was competing with the astringent odour of isopropyl alcohol and a black ooze was quietly bubbling in a rice cooker nestled under a work table.

Filtering the leaf material out of the liquid. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

An array of muslin cloths, filters and jars stood at the ready.

"Currently I'm distilling some marijuana to make medicinal cannabis oil for myself," John explained.

Manufacturing cannabis oil on the back deck was not something the successful businessman ever imagined himself doing.

"I was diagnosed with a grade 4 GBM brain cancer. I was told 16 months ago I had an average of 14 months to live so I've out done that already and I'm still standing here and functioning normally. I have got a few problems but nothing too bad."

In his early 40s John sold his business and he and his wife, who RNZ has agreed to call Sue, turned the focus onto the family and his wellbeing.

After starting with conventional treatments the couple decided, in consultation with John's oncologist, to try a combination of conventional and alternative therapies.

Syringes filled with cannabis oil for storage and dosage control. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

"The information that is out there about the benefits of medicinal cannabis on the internet - Dr Google - is huge and you end up going 'I need to get a hold of some of that' and in New Zealand it's not there.

"And so as an upstanding citizen that I am in this world ... I've done everything by the law in my life ... here I am breaking the law just to make sure I can stay on this earth and be with my family."

'John' making the oil. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
Inside Parliament, our weekly look politics, discusses the hotly-debated topic of medicinal cannabis.

It comes after National Party leader Simon Bridges confirmed they would be pulling support for the Government's medicinal cannabis bill, and put forward their own member's bill, which will only go through Parliament if picked from the ballot. 

"You guys [referring to National] had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue," said reporter Benedict Collins. 

He said it was hard to see it as any more "than a stunt" and that it was disappointing to see this carry-on, especially for those suffering and in need of medicinal cannabis.

Mr Bridges denied that it was a stunt in a press conference

1 NEWS' political editor Jess Mutch asked why his party has put forward a bill now after nine years in power. Source: 1 NEWS

National's bill proposes a licensing regime and approval for medicinal cannabis products in the way medicine is approved by Metsafe. 

1NEWS’ weekly catch up with our reporters about the biggest stories of the week. Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and & Facebook.

“You guys had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue,” said reporter Benedict Collins after National pulled support from the Government’s bill and created their own. Source: 1 NEWS
