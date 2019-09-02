TODAY |

Winston Peters not yet cleared to fly after leg surgery

The Deputy Prime Minister has not yet been cleared for flying after undergoing surgery on his leg. 

The Prime Minister announced on August 19 Winston Peters would not be at Parliament for the remainder of the week due to a "small surgical procedure" for an existing leg issue.

"My understanding is that the Deputy Prime Minister has still not been cleared to fly," Jacinda Ardern said today.

"When I last spoke with him around other bits and bobs that I usually catch up with him on, he was in good spirits."

She said she did not know when he would be cleared to fly. 

Last week, Mr Peters responded on Twitter to flowers sent by National's Paula Bennett, calling it "seriously bad taste".

Source: 1 NEWS
