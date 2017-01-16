 

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The Prime Minister has dispelled Winston Peters' plan to re-enter the Pike River Mine in any coalition deal, saying re-entry is a "legal" and not a "political" decision.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.
Speaking to reporters in London, Bill English says the New Zealand First leader's proposal to re-enter the mine is "misleading the families".

"Mr Peters is misleading the families if he's telling them it's (mine re-entry) a political decision," Mr English said.

"If he's willing to become the director of a company and take legal responsibility I'd take him a bit more seriously."

The NZ First leader told families at a public meeting the Government has failed to keep its promise.
Mr English said new laws were put in place after the tragedy on 19 November, 2010 when 29 men were killed after a series of explosions in the West Coast mine.

"Our safety laws changed because of Pike River. It's very strong on responsibility and any decision to go in there has to comply with that law," he said.

"There'll no doubt be ongoing discussion with the families because I understand their distress and their need to find the solution they're after, but it is constrained by the law."

Mr Peters met with Pike River families in a public meeting yesterday where he reassured them he will do what he can to get their men back.

Mr Peters pledged to make re-entry to the mine non-negotiable in any coalition deal during the election this year.

"It's one of the important issues because it's about the quality of our democracy," Mr Peters said.

"Twenty-nine people dying and no one being held accountable is blood on our democracy".

