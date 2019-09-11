TODAY |

Winston Peters on the mend after surgery, posts picture of himself walking dog Beau

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has posted a photo on Twitter showing himself walking his dog, three weeks after he had minor surgery on an existing leg issue. 

The Prime Minister announced on Monday that Mr Peters was still not cleared to fly and would not be back in Parliament this week.

On August 19, the Prime Minister told reporters Mr Peters would not be back that week after a "small surgical procedure".

Today, he posted a photo of himself with dog Beau, captioned, "both getting fit and enjoying the fresh air". 

Mr Peters posted a video at his home on August 29, saying he was "house-bound, so-to-speak" and working from home, thanking supporters and hospital staff. 

NZ First Leader Winston Peters walking his dog Beau. Source: Winston peters/Twitter
