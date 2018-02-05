Winston Peters to meet Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, in NZ this week

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that his Australian counterpart, Julie Bishop, is visiting New Zealand this week.

The Australian Foreign Affairs Minister will meet Mr Peters in Auckland on Friday and Saturday.

The two are meeting for the formal six monthly foreign policy discussion between the two countries.

Last year, Ms Bishop said it would be difficult to trust a Labour government after a dual citizenship scandal involving Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

However, Mr Peters was keen to stress the importance and strength of New Zealand's diplomatic relationship with Australia.

"Australia is New Zealand's most important bilateral partner and our discussion will help ensure the trans-Tasman relationship is working effectively," Mr Peters said in a statement today.

"This meeting is part of the regular foreign policy consultation with Australia.

"We will discuss in depth the global and regional issues where we have shared interests."