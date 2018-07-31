Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges accent before labelling him a joke in testy Parliamentary exchange

Parliament TV
A charity group that had earned accolades in Australia for making life a little easier for those living rough is heading to New Zealand.
With a fleet of 27 vans containing mobile showers and laundry facilities, Orange Sky Australia’s 1200 volunteers help wash more than six tonnes of laundry per week – for free.
The unique idea, billed as the first of its kind in the world, was launched three years ago by two young men who converted an old van and began visiting parks in Brisbane.
The New Zealand service, set to launch in Auckland later this year, will start under similarly humble circumstances – with one or two trucks. The organisation is hoping to recruit about 100 volunteers.
"All of us take for granted the fact that we can get up in the morning and put on clean clothes," said Orange Sky Australia CEO Joanne Westh.
"It's a basic right to most of us, and it's denied to many of the people that are on the streets doing it tough."
But equally important to a shower and clean clothes is the non-judgemental conversation between volunteers and those who need the service, Ms Westh explained.
"The conversations that happen on shift while the washers are washing and the dryers are tumbling is really, really the power of the service," she said.
Orange Sky New Zealand is still looking for additional funding before it launches. With the proportion of homeless Kiwis nearly twice that of Australia, volunteers are eager to get the service up and running.
"We don’t pretend to have all the answers but we do know that we have a service in Australia that works really well, and we think we can help out a lot of people here in New Zealand," Ms Westh said.
1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?
2. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What impact is global economic conditions having on the New Zealand economy, and what changes, if any, are required to respond to these conditions?
3. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he have confidence in the Government’s management of the New Zealand economy?
4. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Associate Minister of Education (Māori Education): Does he stand by all his statements and actions in regard to Māori education?
5. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: What plans, if any, does he have to ensure more students have more time with teachers, and students with more complex needs get access to the support they need?
6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by the Government’s economic development strategy?
7. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Education: What action, if any, is the Government taking to increase the supply of teachers?
8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?
9. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with the statements on the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill made by Greens co-leader Marama Davidson on Friday that, “it is a bill which is undemocratic”, and that this bill “does threaten democracy”?
10. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Social Development: What recent announcements has she made that highlight this Government’s industry partnership-focused approach to employment?
11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she have confidence in the process that led to the appointment of Dr Pauline Kingi as chair of the Government inquiry into the appointment of Wally Haumaha as the Deputy Commissioner of Police?
12. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent progress has been made, if any, to address safe staffing for nurses working in our hospitals?