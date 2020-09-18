TODAY |

Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'

Source:  1 NEWS

For the second time in as many days on the campaign trail, Winston Peters has been left momentarily lost for words after a question from the public.

The NZ First leader went on to bat away the question from the member of the public with aplomb. Source: 1 NEWS

Rather than his smoking habit, this time the question was about Jacinda Ardern and it came from a man at a Grey Power meeting in Hamilton.

“Jacinda, is she a Marxist? I’m serious,” the man said to a smattering of laughter.

Video of the meeting shows a grinning Peters gather his thoughts, before going on to give his list of NZ First’s achievements in Government.

“Do you see a Capital Gains Tax? No,” Peters said.

“Do you see interference with leases all around this country? No.

“Do you see a whole lot of things which you wouldn’t like? The answer is no because there has been a party in Government called NZ First.

“Our job is to be a turbocharged engine for smart ideas and a giant handbrake for bad ones.

“If you got us, you’re going to have stability and experience.”

A grinning Peters then had some final words for his questioner.

“And you knew I was never going to answer that question in the first place, didn’t you?” he said before laughing.

