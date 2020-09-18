Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'

For the second time in as many days on the campaign trail, Winston Peters has been left momentarily lost for words after a question from the public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rather than his smoking habit, this time the question was about Jacinda Ardern and it came from a man at a Grey Power meeting in Hamilton.

Taupō man pulls off rare feat of briefly stumping Winston Peters after questioning his smoking habit

“Jacinda, is she a Marxist? I’m serious,” the man said to a smattering of laughter.

Video of the meeting shows a grinning Peters gather his thoughts, before going on to give his list of NZ First’s achievements in Government.

“Do you see a Capital Gains Tax? No,” Peters said.

'Just no' – Ardern laughs off question about Winston Peters' smoking habit

“Do you see interference with leases all around this country? No.

“Do you see a whole lot of things which you wouldn’t like? The answer is no because there has been a party in Government called NZ First.

“Our job is to be a turbocharged engine for smart ideas and a giant handbrake for bad ones.

“If you got us, you’re going to have stability and experience.”

A grinning Peters then had some final words for his questioner.