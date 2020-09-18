Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'

For the second time in as many days on the campaign trail, Winston Peters has been left momentarily lost for words after a question from the public.
Rather than his smoking habit, this time the question was about Jacinda Ardern and it came from a man at a Grey Power meeting in Hamilton.
“Jacinda, is she a Marxist? I’m serious,” the man said to a smattering of laughter.
Video of the meeting shows a grinning Peters gather his thoughts, before going on to give his list of NZ First’s achievements in Government.
“Do you see a Capital Gains Tax? No,” Peters said.
“Do you see interference with leases all around this country? No.
“Do you see a whole lot of things which you wouldn’t like? The answer is no because there has been a party in Government called NZ First.
“Our job is to be a turbocharged engine for smart ideas and a giant handbrake for bad ones.
“If you got us, you’re going to have stability and experience.”
A grinning Peters then had some final words for his questioner.
“And you knew I was never going to answer that question in the first place, didn’t you?” he said before laughing.