Winston Peters loses Northland seat in battle with National's Matt King

National have recovered the seat of Northland from Winston Peters.

Farmer and former policeman Matt King holds a 1299-vote lead over Mr Peters with more than 96 per cent of the vote counted.

The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.
Mr Peters has held the seat for two-and-a-half years after a surprise win in the 2015 by-election with a 4441-vote majority.

The NZ First leader set huge store by being an electorate MP and had made a raft of promises to Northland voters.

The NZ First leader wasn't very happy with some of the questions being asked by 1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch tonight.
However, it wasn't enough and locals returned to their blue roots. The seat had been held by National since it was formed with the introduction of MMP in 1996.

Most of the votes are now in, here's how it looks:

National 46.1%

Labour 35.7%

NZ First 7.5%

Greens 5.8%

TOP 2.2%

Maori 1.1%

ACT 0.5%

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

01:34
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Maori Party in turmoil after Tamati Coffey wins Waiariki seat for Labour

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'The voters have spoken' - Bill English in jubilant mood ahead of bidding process with Winston Peters

00:57
The Labour leader is greeted by hundreds of supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: 'Sometimes MMP leaves us with a lot of work' - Ardern prepares to make calls to Shaw and Peters

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Video: Watch Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Watch: 'We'll make a decision in the national interest' - Winston Peters calls for patience over which party he'll back

The NZ First leader isn't giving anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.


 
