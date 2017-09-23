Winston Peters loses Northland seat in battle with National's Matt King

National have recovered the seat of Northland from Winston Peters.

Farmer and former policeman Matt King holds a 1299-vote lead over Mr Peters with more than 96 per cent of the vote counted.

Mr Peters has held the seat for two-and-a-half years after a surprise win in the 2015 by-election with a 4441-vote majority.

The NZ First leader set huge store by being an electorate MP and had made a raft of promises to Northland voters.

However, it wasn't enough and locals returned to their blue roots. The seat had been held by National since it was formed with the introduction of MMP in 1996.

Most of the votes are now in, here's how it looks:

National 46.1%

Labour 35.7%

NZ First 7.5%

Greens 5.8%

TOP 2.2%

Maori 1.1%