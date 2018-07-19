 

Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

2
Doctor with stethoscope

Nelson doctor convicted for secret toilet filming named

3
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:34
4
Ma'a Nonu and Colin Cooper.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu to the Chiefs? Colin Cooper cagey over rumours former All Blacks centre could be heading for Hamilton

01:09
5
Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a brilliant light show.

Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer


04:38
00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."