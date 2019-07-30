TODAY |

Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent

Winston Peters has slammed 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll last night as "biased" after NZ First dropped down to 3.3 per cent from five per cent.

The New Zealand First leader told TVNZ1's Breakfast today, "anybody who believes those polls, they're more stupid than they look".

"This is a bunch of unreconstructed morons that sadly people like you believe in," he told host Jehan Casinader while taking over Jacinda Ardern's weekly appearance on the programme in his role as acting Prime Minister. Ms Ardern is visiting Tokelau. 

Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.

Mr Peters claimed people "keeping a record of polling" said respondents are only asked who they'd vote for out of Labour, National and Greens - "no mention of New Zealand First". They were also asked, he said, who they'd prefer as prime minister out of Jacinda Ardern, Simon Bridges, "and then the other day they threw in a man called [Christopher] Luxon", the outgpoing Air New Zealand chief executive.

Casinader responded, "no they do not, you know they don't prompt people", adding it was those surveyed who brought up Mr Luxon's name. Mr Peters laughed in response.

"Actually you know nothing about polling and I do," the acting PM said.

He went on to describe his 40 years of experience and education in political science.

"I'm not being arrogant here but the fact of the matter is when people say, "What about a party called New Zealand First? What about Winston Peters?' they're not even paying any regard to that, and that's called bias."

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll Party Vote
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll Party Vote Source: 1 NEWS

The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1's Breakfast today about his party's falling poll numbers.
Christchurch social housing residents fed up with black mould and water running down the walls