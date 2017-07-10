 

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Winston Peters has lambasted the Green Party as a bunch of "raging hypocrites" and an "albatross" round Labour's neck, but still won't explicitly rule out being part of a coalition government with them.

Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.
Responding to Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei accusations yesterday that the New Zealand First Party's immigration policy is "racist", Mr Peters labelled the "racist" tag as the "lowest and cheapest political ploy".

Mr Peters also said the "racist" accusation is a tell-tale sign the accuser doesn't have the intellectual capacity and common knowledge to "debate the issue on its merits".

"It is a very typical set of behaviours from people who haven't got an argument," Mr Peters said.

However, when repeatedly questioned by Hilary Barry on TVNZ1's Breakfast today about the possibility of forming a coalition Government between Labour, the Greens, and New Zealand First, Mr Peters would only says the polling numbers don't add up for that to be a possibility.

"I'm asking the media to go back to kindergarten counting and add it up. There's no way the Greens are going to make Government because they haven't got enough support," Mr Peters said 

"If you can work out how the Greens and Labour add up to anywhere near a government then let us know.

"One party wants to be helped by a party it's bagging as racist. If that's essentially it then you've got a party of raging hypocrites.

"Some of the scenarios they [the media] are laying out are just not going to happen."

Mr Peter's also asked for an apology for the "racist accusation", and said New Zealand First's immigration policy only wanted to accept 10,000 people each year.

Mr Peter's described the Green Party's brand of politics: "Elitist as it is, does not include all New Zealanders".

