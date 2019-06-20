TODAY |

Winston Peters labels flowers from Paula Bennett, 'seriously bad taste'

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has called the flowers sent to him in hospital by National's Paula Bennett "seriously bad taste".

Mr Peters was undergoing minor surgery on his leg, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern telling media on Monday it was from an existing leg issue likely caused from an old rugby injury. 

NZ Herald reported yesterday Mrs Bennett sent flowers to the NZ First leader, amid tension between the pair. 

"Hope you are resting and taking some time out. Get well soon," the card said, according to NZ Herald. 

The gesture was not appreciated however, with Mr Peters tweeting today - "Seriously bad taste."

"They looked like she just picked them from a local park!

"Gave them away to an elderly patient. Not knowing their origin, (the patient) really appreciated them."

Last week, Mr Peters labelled Mrs Bennett's decision to serve as National's Election 2020 chair as "amateur hour".

"What qualifications to run a campaign has she got?" Mr Peters said. "This has got to be amateur hour or can't be true."

Mrs Bennett tweeted recently that Mr Peters was "gasping for relevancy" and that she found "all his attention with me slightly odd". 

Mr Peters is suing former National ministers, Mrs Bennett and Anne Tolley, over the leak of his accidental superannuation over-payments in 2017.

Mr Peters said at the time the over-payments were a misunderstanding and that he resolved the issue. 

Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.
