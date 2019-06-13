TODAY |

Winston Peters kicked out of House during debate on teachers' pay - 'People need to hear it'

Alan Kenyon
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Alan Kenyon
Education
Employment

Winston Peters has been kicked out of the House during Parliament's question time this afternoon for comments aimed at the previous Government around teachers' pay.

Mr Peters accused National of a "grievous wrong" when it came to teachers’ pay parity before he was ejected.

"With respect to the primary question on the value of supporting teachers, does the Government intend to rectify the grievous wrong done by the previous Government and restore pay parity for teachers?"

Speaker Trevor Mallard then reprimanded Mr Peters, saying he had just ruled out a question by National MP Nikki Kaye that was along the same lines.

Mr Peters withdrew and apologised before saying: "To quote Tana Umaga, we aren't playing tiddlywinks here. Pay parity was destroyed by the previous administration.

"Now I'm hearing that it's of no matter in terms of the value of supporting teachers. This is politics and people need to hear it."

The Speaker then told Mr Peters to leave the House, as he had made it very clear on Tuesday that Mr Peters was on his last warning.
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Mr Peters accused National of a "grievous wrong" when it came to teachers’ pay parity before he was ejected. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    Alan Kenyon
    Education
    Employment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    A child has died and six are injured after the multi-vehicle crash today on State Highway 1 south of Waiouru in the Ruapehu District.
    Child dead, six others injured in two-vehicle crash south of Waiouru
    2
    Mr Peters accused National of an "egregious wrong" when it came to teachers’ pay parity before he was ejected.
    Winston Peters kicked out of House during debate on teachers' pay - 'People need to hear it'
    3
    The New Zealand First MP was quizzed on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about a rumoured promotion in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
    Paula Bennett, John Campbell erupt in laughter as Shane Jones addresses promotion rumours
    4
    Te Wharekura o Mauao netball team criticised for using Te Reo Māori on the court.
    Tauranga school's netball team criticised for using Te Reo Māori on the court
    5
    Rachael Wild and Darnell Rumbal were addicted to the drug for over 10 years and are now both clean.
    'I didn't want that life anymore' - former addicts share their stories of kicking methamphetamine habit
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Handcuffs.

    Nomad gang members among 11 people charged in Palmerston North with methamphetamine offences
    Dental instruments (file picture).

    Thousands of Kiwi children, teens have hospital dental work for largely preventable conditions

    Government investing almost $5 million into cutting edge cancer treatment research
    00:14
    The accident happened on T Y Duncan Road late on the night of June 12.

    Driver, 18, in serious condition after Ōamaru crash that left two dead