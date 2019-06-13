Winston Peters kicked out of House during debate on teachers' pay - 'People need to hear it'

Winston Peters has been kicked out of the House during Parliament's question time this afternoon for comments aimed at the previous Government around teachers' pay.

Mr Peters accused National of a "grievous wrong" when it came to teachers’ pay parity before he was ejected.

"With respect to the primary question on the value of supporting teachers, does the Government intend to rectify the grievous wrong done by the previous Government and restore pay parity for teachers?"

Speaker Trevor Mallard then reprimanded Mr Peters, saying he had just ruled out a question by National MP Nikki Kaye that was along the same lines.

Mr Peters withdrew and apologised before saying: "To quote Tana Umaga, we aren't playing tiddlywinks here. Pay parity was destroyed by the previous administration.

"Now I'm hearing that it's of no matter in terms of the value of supporting teachers. This is politics and people need to hear it."