Winston Peters joins Shane Jones: 'Heads should roll' at Fonterra

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has swung in behind his MP Shane Jones, joining him in savaging Fonterra and its chairperson.

Mr Jones - who is Regional Development Minister - yesterday attacked the dairy giant, saying it needed to be restructured and its chair should "catch the next cab out of town".

Mr Peters defended the comments and said "heads should roll" at Fonterra.

"It goes to the top and the buck stops there," he said.

"I can't believe somebody responsible would be in the job still."

In March, the dairy cooperative announced its first ever loss, of $348 million for the six months to September.

"A massive hundreds of hundreds of millions of dollars loss needs an explanation ... there needs to be some accountability," Mr Peters said.

At Parliament, Mr Jones told reporters he stood by his criticisms which he said he made in his personal capacity.

"From time to time in MMP coalition government, a robust NZ First politician such as myself should be entitled to serve notice on these corporate aristocrats at Fonterra."

Speaking at Fieldays in Hamilton, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern endeavoured to distance the government from Mr Jones' comments.

"He did not make them as a Minister, and it's not Government policy, end of story."