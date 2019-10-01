TODAY |

Winston Peters hits back at Police Minister in stoush over pill testing at NZ music festivals

The Police Minister has been told he was unwise to say New Zealand First was responsible for blocking the testing of pills at events.

Stuart Nash believes drug testing would save lives but told 1 NEWS he's failed to legalise it in time as the season for summer music festivals approaches.

He says it's because of New Zealand First’s opposition, and Winston Peters hit back.

The police minister believes the move will save lives but NZ First says drug testing sends the wrong message. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think it's better to tell people that drugs and drug experimentation is an awfully risky and dangerous thing to do," Mr Peters said. 

Last summer, 62 per cent of people surveyed at festivals said they'd bin their drugs if testing revealed they were not what they thought they were.

Stuart Nash said he believes drug testing will save lives, and he blames New Zealand First for the delay. Source: 1 NEWS
