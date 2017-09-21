Winston Peters hints that he would be open to changing the national anthem

Source:
New Zealand First Party Leader Winston Peters has hinted he would support a referendum to change New Zealand's national anthem, God Defend New Zealand.
Mr Peters, speaking today at a rally on Auckland's waterfront, said that if there was demand for the song to change, he would put it to a referendum, if elected.
He said that, anecdotally, he had never seen Kiwis sing the anthem in times of great joy or celebration, in the way people from other countries such as France seemed to do.
