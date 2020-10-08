Winston Peters heads for Waiheke as foundation donation scandal hits courtroom

One of two men have appeared in court today over the New Zealand First Foundation donations scandal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who cannot be named, is one of two who allegedly deposited hundreds of thousands into accounts connected to the New Zealand First Foundation.

According to court documents today, the funds were allegedly used to pay New Zealand First party expenses and to develop a fundraising database.

When asked on the campaign trail on Auckland's Waiheke Island today, Winston Peters avoided talking about the charges.

“Why are you so anxious to think by some clandestine media conspiratorial effort, you’re going to take my party down,” Peters told media.

Two weeks ago, New Zealand First tried to block the Serious Fraud Office from making the charges public. That was rebuffed by a High Court judge.

The SFO says the man who appeared today is not a current minister, sitting MP, party member or an election candidate. However, media outlets are challenging the name suppression.

Out on the campaign trail Peters still doesn’t want to talk about those allegations or today’s charges. He points out there are still investigations into the Labour Party, with donations made in the last campaign and two mayoral campaigns.

Peters is worried, however, this might affect his voting numbers.

“There’s been a deliberate attempt to target one political party,” he says.

Those charged face up to seven years in jail.