TODAY |

Winston Peters goes to police over 'malicious misappropriation' of party members' data

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

Winston Peters says he's going to police and the Privacy Commissioner after details of New Zealand First members were leaked to opposition parties and media.  

Mr Peters, the NZ First leader and Deputy Prime Minister, took to Twitter saying the leak was malicious misappropriation of data by a disgruntled source, and a serious breach. 

RNZ reports a database including the names, occupation, phone numbers and addresses of members and people affiliated with the party has been leaked to news media and opposition MPs.

It reportedly details information as recent as 2016, and includes contact details of Mr Peters and his partner Jan Trotman.

Last week, the party president Lester Gray resigned.

Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing six-year-old boy found dead by police dive squad in Marlborough
2
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
3
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
4
One dead in crash between three motorbikes in Tasman District
5
Body found in Northland creek
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Vehicles to be banned from Northland's most expensive beach

Body found in Northland creek

As Government surplus climbs to $7.5b, PM declines to say if tax cut will be considered
00:52

Computer equipment containing 'sensitive' Commerce Commission info stolen