Winston Peters gives details of life in Level 3, hints at 'a whole lot' of businesses returning

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has given an indication of what life for Kiwis will be like next week if New Zealand moves to Level 3 in its Covid-19 response, with "a whole lot" of businesses set to re-open with guidelines.

Mr Peters told Newstalk ZB this morning all the information currently available indicates the nationwide lockdown will be lifted next week but he is still waiting until next Monday before making that call.

"Unless there is an adverse finding... the evidence looks compelling for [the lockdown lifting]," Mr Peters said.

New Zealand's four-week lockdown is due to end at 11.59pm next Wednesday but there is the potential for the Government to either extend it or drop to Level 3 - a decision the Prime Minister has emphasised woudn't be announced until next week.

However, New Zealanders are today expected to learn what life wouldlooks like after lockdown when Jacinda Ardern makes an announcement at her 1pm daily briefing.

Mr Peters said he expected "a whole lot" of businesses would be allowed to resume operations next week, but it comes with the condition that they meet safety requirements and guidelines, many of which will be revealed today.

"We have to get this economy coming back as fast as we can without making a mistake on the way through."

The Government has been under pressure this week from Opposition Leader and head of the Pandemic Response Committee Simon Bridges to exit the lockdown early for the sake of businesses.

Mr Bridges told TVNZ1's Breakfast yesterday he would drop New Zealand to a "Level Two-plus" status which he says is strict on the nation's borders but relaxed inside it.

"You just ask simple questions like, 'can this business do this safely?' and if you do that, you don't have one online trader who is able to do something and one that can't, you don't have a situation where one truck taking what is deemed essential goods is OK but others aren't.

"You let businesses get back to business."