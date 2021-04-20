Winston Peters dodges reporters' questions ahead of court challenging superannuation ruling

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has made an appearance at the Court of Appeal today to appeal an earlier ruling dismissing claims his privacy was breached in the leaking of his superannuation details.
Peters was in top form as he addressed reporters while making his way to court with his lawyer, Brian Henry, to challenge the ruling.
"Come along and learn something," Peters told 1 NEWS political reporter Benedict Collins. "It would be a big start for you."
"Hang on or you're going to bang into this car if you don't watch out," he told another.
When asked what he would like to see come out of the court case, he told Collins, "I came down to see you especially".
While the judge acknowledged Peters could have expected a reasonable amount of privacy, the original claim failed because he could not establish who was responsible for the leak.