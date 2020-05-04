TODAY |

Winston Peters denies NZ First has hired UK political operatives as he decries 'clickbait journos'

NZ First leader Winston Peters has denied his party has a team of UK political operatives on their way to New Zealand to help them in the upcoming election as he slammed "clickbait journos".

His statement came after The Spinoff referenced a UK Daily Telegraph article where the bankroller of the Brexit group Leave.EU Arron Banks told them he is sending a team of six to New Zealand.

"As President Ronald Reagan once said, ‘there they go again,'" Mr Peters said in a written statement this afternoon.

"The clickbait journos can’t help themselves."

"Not only have I not hired such a crew but it is impossible to see how they would even gain entry into the country," stated Mr Peters.

NZ First MP Shane Jones was also asked about the issue.

"I have not heard from either Musketeer or Brexiteer," he quipped.

Mr Peters went on to call the claims "rubbish" and said the party would make no further comment on the issue.

