Winston Peters continues recuperating at home three weeks after surgery

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will not be back in Parliament this week.

He still has not been given clearance to fly after an operation on his leg, that the Prime Minister described as an old rugby injury.

1 NEWS understands he is working from home and staff members visit him with papers from time to time.

His team are confident he will be able to return to Wellington next week.

On August 19, the Prime Minister told reporters Mr Peters would not be back that week after a "small surgical procedure".

Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS
