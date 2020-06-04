Winston Peters claims superannuation leak was an 'ACT-inspired hit job', Seymour says that's 'categorically untrue'

ACT leader David Seymour was kicked out of the House after denying an allegation by Winston Peters he was involved in the privacy leak of the deputy Prime Minister.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Today, I am going to outline the truth about the leak of my superannuation," Mr Peters said.

"A source totally connected to both the ACT and National parties has revealed the leak was one Rachel Morton," Mr Peters alleged in the House.

Ms Morton was a senior adviser to Paula Bennett in 2017 and went on to be chief press secretary under Simon Bridges and left Parliament after Mr Bridges was rolled by Todd Muller.

Mr Peters alleged Ms Morton heard about the case because she was present when Anne Tolley told Paula Bennett about it.

He said she told ACT Party leader David Seymour who passed the information on.

Ms Morton shortly after tweeted: "The claims made by Winston Peters about me today are categorically not true."

In the House Mr Peters continued, "it was an ACT-inspired hit job to damage me politically".

Mr Seymour shortly after denied the allegation.

"What did we hear in the disgraceful, sleazy, innuendo-riddled speech by Winston Peters?"

He said the allegation was "categorically untrue".

"None of that happened."

Mr Seymour accused Mr Peters of lying, and was then kicked out of the House by Speaker Trevor Mallard for refusing to withdraw and apologise.

It comes the same week Mr Peters was ordered to pay $317,000 in costs after he failed to pin a privacy breach on civil servants and retiring National Party MPs. The High Court at Auckland dismissed the case in April after the leak to media of his superannuation repayments in 2017.

The court ruled Mr Peters wasn’t able to establish that any of the parties were responsible for the media leaks.