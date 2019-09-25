Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters labelled National leader Simon Bridges a "turkey" during Question Time, begrudgingly apologising when called on by the Speaker.

Mr Peters was asked a patsy question (a planted question made to a Minister by a backbench MP) by Labour's Kieran McAnulty today.

"How has this Government made efforts to improve relations with like-minded partners?" Mr McAnulty asked.

Mr Bridges interjected during the answer, saying to Mr Peters: "Does he write his own questions?"

"Able to write my own questions and my speeches, unlike that turkey over there," Mr Peters said. "In fact, why don't you ask me a question? Show some courage."

Speaker Trevor Mallard asked Mr Peters if he wanted to withdraw and apologise voluntarily, "or do I have to require him?"

Later, when asked by Finance Minister Grant Robertson if the Opposition had put forward any questions to Mr Peters while he was Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters responded with: "Alas, no."

"I put that down to, by way of analogy, the All Blacks at the World Cup against provincial club rugby."

ACT's David Seymour inquired about his question put forward yesterday about gun reform.