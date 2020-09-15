Winston Peters bumps into old school mate he hadn't seen in 60 years while on the campaign trail

Winston Peters bumped into an old school mate he hadn't seen in 60 years while on the campaign trail in Whakatane today.

The New Zealand First leader was approached by Wayne while grabbing a coffee in Poppy's Cafe.

Peters at first looked like he was trying to put a name to the face of his old mate, before Wayne introduced himself causing Peters' memories to come flooding back to him.

"He and I were in the same class together," Peters said to reporters following him on the campaign trail with a big grin.

The pair then reminisced about old days when they went shooting together.

"We haven't seen each other for about 60 years," Peters said.

Earlier in the day Peters made a slight detour to the Warehouse in Gisborne hunting for a basket to hold his papers while travelling the country in his campaign bus.

Peters said he was looking for something "practical so that when you're moving around, you put your notes in without them bouncing all over the floor".

