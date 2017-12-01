 

Winston Peters to attend international meeting on North Korea

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will be leaving for Canada tonight to attend international meetings on North Korea.

Twenty one nations will be involved in the meetings that are being co-chaired by Canada and the United States. The meetings will be taking place in Vancouver from 15-16 January.

"I look forward to discussions which will seek to find diplomatic solutions," Mr Peters says.

"This meeting is also an opportunity for the international community to demonstrate solidarity in opposition to the North Korean nuclear tests and missile launches.

"We want North Korea to understand the importance which the international community places on it returning to a meaningful dialogue on denuclearisation," says Mr Peters.

New Zealand joined 17 countries last week in issuing a Joint Statement pledging to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea.

