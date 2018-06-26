 

Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave the House in hysterics as they trade bus analogies in strikes debate

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:52
2
Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

3
Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

4
Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

5
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.


 
