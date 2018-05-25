Winston Peters and China's Foreign Minister hold bilateral meeting in Beijing with trade, security, North Korea on agenda

Foreign Minister Winston Peters started his visit to China with a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing today.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner in goods and second largest overall.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement in 2008.

Earlier this month, Mr Peters announced New Zealand will boost the amount of aid money it spends in the Pacific, as international concern rises about China's growing influence in the region.

Without naming China, Mr Peters said the Pacific region had become an increasingly contested strategic space and that New Zealand had its eyes "wide open" to such trends.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Peters said China is a very significant relationship for New Zealand.

"This is an important time for the Asia-Pacific region. State Councillor Wang Yi and I will have in-depth discussions on important regional trade and security issues, including North Korea, he said in a statement.

While in China Mr Peters will also engage with other Chinese leaders and members of the business community.

"As well as being an important trade and economic partner, China and New Zealand have extensive people-to-people links, including through tourism, education, cultural exchanges and New Zealand’s racing export industry," Mr Peters said.

His trip wraps up on Sunday, and the Foreign Minister will step up as acting Prime Minister when Jacinda Ardern takes time out for her first baby.