TODAY |

Winston Peters again veers from govt partners, says now isn't time for Matariki public holiday

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

NZ First leader Winston Peters says "now is not the time" to introduce a new public holiday, after coalition partner Labour announced a campaign pledge today to make Matariki a holiday starting in 2022. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ First leader says in the “throes of huge challenges” NZ should be focussing on the economy, not “leisure”. Source: 1 NEWS

Peters said this afternoon he was against another public holiday, "full stop", and that it could place "undue strain on employers". 

"Now is not the time. When we are in the throes of huge financial challenges to start thinking about a holiday, I’m sorry – work is going to be our way out of it," Peters said. 

"Working smarter and working more clever than we’ve done in the past, but it’s not leisure and holiday time."

read more
Labour pledges to create new public holiday during Matariki

When asked if he would accept renaming a current public holiday ‘Matariki’, Peters said he would "not waste my time on the Labour Party’s policy".

"If you want to change the name and call it Matariki fine, but it’s a public holiday. And one time in the future, when we rebuild our economy, maybe they can think about it.

"I disagree with an extra public holiday at this critical, stringently challenging economic time.

"Right now, work and sacrifice and collective efforts is what is required, not another holiday."

Today, Labour announced that if re-elected it would bring in Matariki as a public holiday from 2022. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy Kelvin Davis made the election promise from Rotorua today. Source: 1 NEWS

The Green Party has been promising to make Matariki a public holiday to "honour our unique te ao Māori worldviews", co-leader Marama Davidson said. 

Watch: How to spot the Matariki star cluster in the night sky

"We’re really pleased to see Labour coming to the party and recognising the huge desire from across Aotearoa, including from the Greens, to make Matariki a public holiday," Davidson said today. 

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
Your Vote 2020
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand records two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today
2
Christchurch quake insurer loses court appeal, opening govt up to potentially huge payout
3
Boy with Down syndrome 'inconsolable' after theft of family's new pup in Auckland
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Ardern adamant child wellbeing improving despite damning report - 'We are making a difference'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Labour pledges to create new public holiday during Matariki

New Zealand records two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today

Keep New Zealand Beautiful scheme misses out on Government funding
05:20

Auckland-based Tongan churchgoers serve community with food and masks during lockdown