Winston Peters admits having photos taken of journalists investigating NZ First Foundation

NZ First Leader Winston Peters has claimed responsibility for photographs taken of RNZ journalist Guyon Espiner, Stuff reporter Matt Shand and former NZ First president Lester Gray.

The photographs were posted on a website which has been running stories defending New Zealand First and trying to belittle reporting about the NZ First Foundation donations.

The photos ran with an article criticising the reporting, which Espiner and Shand have both been involved in.

The deputy prime minister has said two reporters were photographed talking to Gray "to prove that was the sort of behaviour going on".

When the photographs were raised with him by Magic Talk Radio, Peters said "we took the photographs".

