Winston Peters accuses media of turning Waitangi into 'political farce'

A group of politicians have descended on Te Whare Rūnanga, the upper marae at Waitangi today ahead of Waitangi Day on Thursday.

Many of the politicians took the opportunity to speak with media about matters of national and global significance, including the Green party's James Shaw and National's Simon Bridges.

But one politician, Winston Peters, didn't follow suit.

Instead, the deputy Prime Minister and NZ First leader called out the media for not respecting the "traditions and the culture" of Waitangi.

"You are just blatantly ignoring. We can not let you get away with this," Mr Peters told media.

"You're here and I'm here and everyone's here this day to commemorate and celebrate this place.



"We are not going to allow you, with the greatest respect, to turn this into a political farce."

Earlier Mr Peters called out Simon Bridges after the National Party leader announced, while at Te Whare Rūnanga, that he would build a four-lane highway from Whangārei to Auckland if elected.