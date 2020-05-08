TODAY |

Winston the Auckland Island pig pulls off one of the great escapes of lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The rescue of an Auckland Island pig from a research facility might just be one of the great escapes of lockdown.

The Auckland Island pig was unaware his life was in the balance if he wasn't relocated from an Auckland research facility. Source: Seven Sharp

Winston the pig was unaware - but his life was in the balance.

If he wasn't relocated from the research facility he'd go from lockdown, to put down.

To make matters worse his only safe haven was in another city, on another island.

However, it turns out, his rescuer is just as stubborn as he is.

“I saw a post on Facebook actually about an Auckland Island pig needing an experienced home,” pig rescuer Tara Sutherland told Seven Sharp.

“Obviously as a pig mum who loves rescuing pigs, I had to jump at the chance.”

However, when the Covid-19 lockdown hit, the chances of rescuing Winston got tougher.

The cost of relocating him rose significantly and if he wasn’t re-homed by a certain date, he’d have to be euthanised.

“I looked at Winnie’s picture on the fridge and I was like - I can't let him down,” Ms Sutherland recalled.

She then got in touch with SAFE to help with the rescue and Winston’s long journey to freedom began.

