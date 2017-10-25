 

Winson Peters flies to Canada to engage in 'meaningful dialogue on denuclearisation' of North Korea

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is heading to Canada for an international meeting on North Korea.

The New Zealand First leader addressed the media after taking on the Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs roles.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters says the meeting, which will involve 21 nations, will involve discussions that will seek to find diplomatic solutions.

It's also an "opportunity for the international community to demonstrate solidarity in opposition to the North Korean nuclear tests and missile launches", Mr Peters said.

The meeting in Vancouver, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, is co-chaired by Canada and the United States.

"We want North Korea to understand the importance which the international community places on it returning to a meaningful dialogue on denuclearisation," Mr Peters said.

Last week New Zealand joined 17 countries in a joint statement pledging to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea.

These countries belong to the Proliferation Security Initiative, a global grouping that seeks to block shipments of materials used to make nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

"New Zealand is committed to implementing United Nations Security Council sanctions effectively," Mr Peters said.

