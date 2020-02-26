Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed

The winning numbers for tonight’s $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot have been revealed.
Lotto jackpot. Source: 1 NEWS
The numbers are: 02, 03, 08, 21, 30, 33 Bonus ball: 13 Powerball: 06
Demand has been high for tonight's draw, with lines out the door at New Zealand's luckiest Lotto shop in Hastings.
The largest prize won by a single ticket was $44,066,667, in a Powerball draw in November 2016.
Tonight's jackpot wasn't struck again, meaning it will be around the $50 million mark for Saturday's draw.