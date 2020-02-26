Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed

The winning numbers for tonight’s $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot have been revealed.

Lotto jackpot. Source: 1 NEWS

The numbers are: 02, 03, 08, 21, 30, 33 Bonus ball: 13 Powerball: 06

Your playlist will load after this ad

Demand has been high for tonight's draw, with lines out the door at New Zealand's luckiest Lotto shop in Hastings.

The largest prize won by a single ticket was $44,066,667, in a Powerball draw in November 2016.

Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win