TODAY |

Winners of Pacific youth leadership awards transform 'negative emotions into action'

Source:  1 NEWS

They've gone from "places of hurt" to national recognition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aigagalefili Fepulea'i-Tapua'i, Leki Jackson-Bourke and Dr Brittany Stanley-Wishart have been recognised by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation. Source: Breakfast

Three remarkable young New Zealanders stamping their mark on Aotearoa have been announced as winners of the inaugural PCF, or Pacific Cooperation Foundation, youth leadership awards for their outstanding services in their communities.

Youth activist Aigagalefili Fepulea'i-Tapua'i has been named as winner of the supreme award for Pacific youth advocacy, award-winning playwright Leki Jackson-Bourke is the winner of the young male of influence award, and Dr Brittany Stanley-Wishart is the winner of the Pasifika health ambassador award.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Jackson-Bourke said he loved performing arts because he could push the boundaries, getting away with saying things he otherwise wouldn't be able to.

"A lot of the work that I do comes from a place of hurt, it comes from feeling oppressed in a system that doesn't support me and so a lot of that work is around the revitalisation and the maintenance of our indigenous languages and using performing arts to make it accessible to young people and to older people as well," he said.

Stanley-Wishart, who is specialising in psychiatry and has a passion in mental health, added, "I see the hurt in a lot of Pacific people, I see the hurt in a lot of the Māori population and it's not just from their lifetime, it's from the generations before them too and all of that is impacting on them too."

However, Fepulea'i-Tapua'i said that "transforming those negative emotions into action and into hope and into faith, that's the bigger, more important part of it".

She said the awards were "a beautiful platform" to celebrate Pasifika and their diversity.

"I think it's really important to acknowledge that even though all of us are very grateful to receive awards and to be recognised, we're also very aware of the fact that it's not just us out here doing the work, it's generations of giants whose shoulders we stand on."

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:06
Siouxsie Wiles says there's more to learn about Covid-19, 11 months on from first interview about 'mystery' virus in China
2
Concerns for welfare of teenage girl last seen in Porirua on Sunday
3
'People go to concerts there, it's a disgrace' — NZ's Covid-free status featured in Saturday Night Live skit
4
ANZ placing tougher requirements on property investors seeking loans
5
Sia claims 'pathological liar' Shia LaBeouf 'conned' her into adulterous relationship
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Dec 15: More pressure heaped on Oranga Tamariki
00:27

German shepherd Levi successfully sniffing out bowel cancer cells in Otago University trials

Tourism industry hopeful after plans for trans-Tasman travel bubble announced
03:47

Kids locked in cars: With 760 callouts a year, AA explains how drivers can avoid a tragedy