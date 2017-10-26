TODAY |

The winners and losers - 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay's picks for Government's Cabinet reshuffle

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Politics

The tussle over the top spots in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet are coming to a close, but which MPs look likely to take out the sought after positions? 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay predicts the winners and losers of the upcoming reshuffle.

Right now, the Prime Minister is pondering the latest cabinet reshuffle due to be announced at the end of June/beginning of July. It’s under active consideration according to the Beehive, which means there will be a few phone calls and cups of tea on the ninth floor.

The Prime Minister promised she’d announce a Cabinet reset after the Budget. There are two spots left vacant. There’s a Ministerial Cabinet job going after Clare Curran stepped down after the RNZ saga, and don’t forget about Meka Whaitiri - who left after being accused of bruising a staff member. She was a Minister Outside of Cabinet. So a big deal but not in the inner circle.  

Former 1 NEWS journalist Kris Faafoi seems to be a given for the Cabinet spot if there’s no major incident over the next few weeks – no pressure. He’s been a solid performer and has done his time.  

The other spot is more hotly contested. The Prime Minister has deliberately left the door open for Meka Whaitiri to return. She has consistently refused to rule her out. What may have sealed her fate is an interview with TVNZ’s Marae programme where she relitigated the sorry saga with the staff member. It was clumsy. However, the Prime Minister has still left the door open for a return.

Then there’s the portfolios to consider. There’s no doubt Kiwibuild has been a nightmare for Housing Minister Phil Twyford. We’ll see the goalposts shifted when the Government announces the Kiwibuild reset soon.

It’s unclear if the Prime Minister will force him to carry on with the poison chalice, or whether they will reset the Minister as well as resetting the targets and let someone else deal with the mess. But there’s not many people waiting in the wings with experience to take on a big portfolio like this.

There’s also the issue of the gender make up of Cabinet. This has been a big thing for the Prime Minister, but it seems two women will not be replaced by two women - so there will be questions around that too.

The reshuffle is set to be cautious, rather than radical, labelled by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern not being a "substantial reshuffle". But it’s been promised and will be eagerly awaited by those inside the precinct. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ms Ardern and Deputy PM Winston Peters shared a joke, looking relaxed ahead of the important discussions. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Jessica Mutch McKay
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    2
    Ruben Scott.
    'Come home baby' - family's desperate plea after toddler goes missing in crocodile infested far north Queensland
    3
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    4
    The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.
    Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
    5
    The family has lived in a rental with just one bedroom for four years.
    Mangere family of six spend four years in one-bedroom rental waiting for state housing
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:01
    Dignitaries gathered in Portsmouth for the official commemorations.

    Kiwi veterans recall wartime chaos on 75th D-Day anniversary

    Investigation underway into man's unexplained death in Gisborne
    Tenancy agreement (file picture).

    Auckland landlord who rented out garages ordered to pay $180k for not lodging bonds
    02:35
    The country’s new Prime Minister announced he’s looking at strengthening ties with China over traditional ally Taiwan.

    Winston Peters visits Solomon Islands as Pacific nation eyes establishing ties with China