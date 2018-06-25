 

Winner of World's Ugliest Dog competition, Zsa Zsa, dies

The winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog competition, Zsa Zsa the English bulldog, has died aged 9.

The nine-year-old rescue pup won for her lolling tongue and protruding teeth.
Source: Reuters

US news outlet Today reports the unfortunate - but loveable - pooch died overnight, New Zealand time, at her home in Minnesota with owner Megan Brainard present until the end.

"I'm still in shock ... It’s kind of like when she won (the World's Ugliest Dog contest) ... It's probably going to be the same with her passing," Ms Brainard said.

She picked Zsa Zsa up and took her outside and laid her down in the grass for the family to say their goodbyes.

Zsa Zsa was known for her protruding teeth and especially long tongue.

Ms Brainard said children used to sometimes shake that tongue as if giving a handshake to a paw.

She spent give years of jer life at a puppy mill in Missouri before being rescued by a non-profit organisation called Underdog Rescue, and was then adopted by Ms Brainard.

English bulldogs typically live for about 9 years - so Zsa Zsa had a pretty good run.

