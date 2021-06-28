TODAY |

Windsurfers in Taranaki blown 2km out to sea had lucky escape

Two windsurfers had a lucky escape after they were swept 2km out to sea, Taranaki police say.

File image of man windsurfing. Source: istock.com

The male windsurfers - who were well equipped but from out of town - were surfing near the Waitara River mouth yesterday when one of them got into trouble about 3pm.

The other windsurfer then also got into trouble.

Police were alerted and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, Taranaki Surf Lifesaving and the Coastguard called in.

A surf lifesaving boat - guided by the helicopter - brought the pair back to shore about 4.15pm

Police said it was unlikely they would have made it back to shore without help.

New Zealand
Taranaki
