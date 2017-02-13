Winds ease as Hawke's Bay fire crews keep tabs on fires

Fire crews will assess the situation in Hawke's Bay at first light today after wildfires destroyed one home and damaged another near Hastings yesterday.

Fire crews say winds in the area have significantly dropped in the last half hour.

A spokesperson says that's good news for teams currently monitoring a couple of minor fires.

Civil Defence said yesterday the most concerning is the large "Stage 5" (the highest rating) fire near Waimarama Road which has burned one home to the ground.

Yesterday 37 people have were evacuated from 20 homes in the Craggy Range Rd area.