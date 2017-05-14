 

Windows users urged to update their system as Wannacry virus continues

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

An unprecedented "ransomware" cyberattack that has already hit tens of thousands of victims in 150 countries could wreak even more havoc today as people return to their desks and power up their computers at the start of the work week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The software holds users hostage by freezing their computers, encrypting their data and demanding money through online bitcoin payment - US$300 at first, rising to US$600 before it destroys files hours later.

Officials and experts today urged organizations and companies to update their operating systems immediately to ensure they aren't vulnerable to a second, more powerful version of the malicious software.

The cyberattack paralyzed computers that run Britain's hospital network, Germany's national railway and scores of other companies and government agencies worldwide.

The ransomware, known as Wannacry, appears to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was purportedly identified by the US National Security Agency for its own intelligence-gathering purposes.

The NSA tools were stolen by hackers and dumped on the internet.

Experts say this vulnerability has been understood among experts for months, yet too many groups failed to take it seriously.

Microsoft had "patched," or fixed it, in updates of recent versions of Windows since March, but many users did not apply the software fix.

Worse, the malware was able to create so much chaos because it was designed to self-replicate like a virus, spreading quickly once inside university, business and government networks.

Microsoft was quick to change its policy, announcing free security patches to fix this vulnerability in the older Windows systems still used by millions of individuals and smaller businesses.

Before Friday's attack, Microsoft had made fixes for older systems, such as 2001's Windows XP, available only to those who paid extra for extended technical support.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Ensure your Windows Updates are turned on and up to date - let them download then restart your computer when prompted.

Backup your important data in more than one place, such as an external hard drive.

Update your antivirus software.

