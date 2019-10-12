TODAY |

Win hasn't 'sunk in yet' for 28-year-old Campbell Barry, one of New Zealand's youngest ever mayors

Campbell Barry has become New Zealand's youngest ever mayor at 28 after beating three-term incumbent Ray Wallace in Hutt City. 

Mr Barry said it would be the privilege of his life to take over from Mr Wallace.

"I'm really excited, really humbled to have the support of residents here in the Hutt,” he said.

"It's going to be the privilege of my life to serve as mayor."

Mr Barry gave a heartfelt thanks to Ray Wallace "for all the work he's done in the community." 

"I think the result has shown that people have voted for change, they want a different approach."

When asked about how he feels being the youngest mayor he said: "It hasn't quite sunk in yet." 

Mr Barry said the voting process needs to be online after low voter turnout across the country.

"We need to seriously explore online voting," h said.

"I think the postal system is a shocker, low turnout across the country has shown that." 

The 28-year-old beat three-term mayor Ray Wallace. Source: 1 NEWS
