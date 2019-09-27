TODAY |

Win a dinner date with Winston Peters, Shane Jones for charity

A dinner date with Winston Peters and Shane Jones is going to the highest bidder, with all proceeds going to charity.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the NZ First MP will host a dinner for two people in either Wellington, Whangarei or Auckland, according to a listing on online auction site TradeMe.

The proceeds will go to Koru Care NZ, a charity for children with disabilities or terminal illnesses, and will help four Northland children participating in the 2019 programme.

The dinner will consist of a three-course dinner at three potential locations with the parliamentarians, including Bellamys at Parliament in Wellington, a restaurant in Whangarei, or a private room at the Northern Club in Auckland. Dinner at the Northern Club will include a bottle of Northern Club wine donated by the club.

The auction winner will be required to arrange an agreed upon date and time with Mr Peters and Mr Jones' offices.

The auction has so far raised $3,330 with 81 bids.

The auction closes on Thursday, October 3 at 5pm.

The Deputy PM and NZ First minister will host a dinner for the highest bidder, with all proceeds going to Koru Care. Source: Breakfast
